Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

