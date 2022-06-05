Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,248 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.