Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.58 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.