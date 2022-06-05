Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

