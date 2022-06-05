Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 228,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SKM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

