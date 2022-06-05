Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $356,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000.

THS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

