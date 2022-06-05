Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $370,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

