Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.