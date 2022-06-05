Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $443,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

