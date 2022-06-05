Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.24 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

