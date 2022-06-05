Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.