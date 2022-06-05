Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 45,594 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $198,970. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

