Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 89,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,278,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Shares of PDCE opened at $83.98 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

