Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $20.21 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.10%.

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

