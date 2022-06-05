Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,425 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,965,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,157,647.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,840 shares of company stock worth $9,856,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

