Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,385 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.