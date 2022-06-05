Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,036 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

