Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,345 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $739,180. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWM. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

