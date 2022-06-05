Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 66,330 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avalara were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $88.87 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

