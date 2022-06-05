Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 779 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,453 shares of company stock worth $658,984 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.