Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 684,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 301,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 291,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

