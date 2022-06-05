Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

