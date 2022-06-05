Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after buying an additional 232,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.