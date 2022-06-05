Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.
AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
