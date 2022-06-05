American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 3.4% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. 20,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,645,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,995 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 148,001 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 715,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

