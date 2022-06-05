Analysts Anticipate DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $98.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $412.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $498.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocGo.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DCGO stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

