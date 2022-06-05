Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $552.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $560.60 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $499.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

