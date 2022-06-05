Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

