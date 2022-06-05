Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target at $85.40

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

