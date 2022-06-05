Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $24.67 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

