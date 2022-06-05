Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $5.83

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.59. Angi shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,135 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Angi by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Angi by 2,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

