Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. 3,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,097,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $63,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,124. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

