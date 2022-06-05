Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $62.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

