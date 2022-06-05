Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $55,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

