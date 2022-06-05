Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. Atotech has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 16.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,443,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 483,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $38,060,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $29,111,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

