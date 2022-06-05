Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. Atotech has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atotech (ATC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.