AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $29.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXAHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.14 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

