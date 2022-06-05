AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3754 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.