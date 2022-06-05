AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of AXIS Capital worth $55,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.