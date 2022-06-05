AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AZZ worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

