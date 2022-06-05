Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.51. Bandwidth shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,156 shares traded.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

