Bank of Montreal Can Buys 365 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

