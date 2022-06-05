Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.30 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $151.22 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

