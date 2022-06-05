Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 317.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,123,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,431,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.