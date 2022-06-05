Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 18,259 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,128,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

