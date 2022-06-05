Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridgetown by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTWN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

