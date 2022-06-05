Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 48.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.