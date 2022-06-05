Barclays Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

NYSE PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

