Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) will report $919.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $903.35 million to $927.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch + Lomb.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

