Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.