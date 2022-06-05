BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,951. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.