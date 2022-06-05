BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 9,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.